Russia reaches out to India after Mission Shakti, urges to prevent arms race in outer space

NEW DELHI: Two days after India announced the success of Mission Shakti with A-SAT missile launch, Russia urged India to take the effort to prevent an arms race in outer space

“Russia, intends to continue to make necessary effort to prevent an arms race in outer space. The idea of developing a multilateral legally binding instrument for keeping outer space peaceful based on the Russian-Chinese draft treaty,” Russia said in an official statement, quoted news agency ANI.

“We noted the test of anti-satellite weapons conducted by India on March 27, as a result of which an Indian spacecraft - a target - in a low earth orbit was hit by an interceptor ballistic missile.

"We highlight the nondirectedness of this test against any specific country declared by the Indian leadership, as well as the reassurance of the continuity of New Delhi foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and thereby the development of an arms race in it,” it added.

In a televised speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful test-firing an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite. India became the fourth country across the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.

Russia also slammed the United States for weaponisation of outer space. "Russia has repeatedly warned that the destructive actions of the United States to undermine the entire architecture of international security and strategic stability, including unilateral and unlimited development of the US global anti-missile defense systems, as well as the reluctance to abandon plans for the weaponization of outer space, make other states think about improving their own equal potentials in the interests of strengthening their national security" the statement added.