SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020

SAMS Odisha HSE Plus two admission 2020: First merit list out; check samsodisha.gov.in

The second merit list of SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020 is likely to be out on October 3.

The first merit list if SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020 has been released by the Odisha education board on its official website. The school and mass education department (SAMS) has released the merit list for all the three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce. 

The merit list is released on SAMS Odisha official website samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can now visit the website to check  the selection status. Notably, the application process had ended on September 4, 2020. 

As per the official records, as many as 4,15,007 students registered for Plus Two admission this year. 

Here’s how  to check SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission Merit List online: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Odisha Admissions 2020 First Merit List’

Step 3: A new page will now appear. Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click on show. The merit list will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the merit list.

Step 6: Download the merit list for future reference.

The second merit list is likely to be out on October 3, the admission procedure will begin from October 5 and will continue till October 7.

Students are advised to visit the official website for more details.

