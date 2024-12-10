Sanatan Ekta Yatra led by Haripriya Bhargav Unites Hindus Across Bundelkhand

Sanatan Ekta Yatra - this religious procession, which aimed to promote Sanatan culture and unity, traversed through several towns in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. The event concluded with a vibrant celebration at the Muktakashi Stage in Jhansi, where the essence of Sanatan values was showcased in the presence of thousands of devotees.

The journey, which spanned over four days, saw the participation of numerous spiritual leaders, cultural figures, and residents. The highlight of the final day included a traditional procession where women carried sacred pots (Kalash) and joined the rally in a show of devotion. Local dignitaries, including Haripriya Bhargav (President of Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh), Gautam Khattar (Founder, Sanatan Mahasangh), Anup Karosia, Rajendra Kushwaha, Sanjeev Agarwal, and Sonu Thakur, played an active role in the proceedings, lending their support to the event.

The Yatra, organised by the Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh, passed through several significant cities, including Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Mahoba, before reaching Jhansi. Each town greeted the procession with enthusiasm, reflecting the region’s deep connection to the Sanatan traditions.

In Jhansi, the final day of the event was marked by special gatherings and speeches from various spiritual leaders. Acharya Dharmacharya, while addressing the crowd, emphasized the role of the youth in preserving Sanatan values. He stated, "If the youth moves away from their mobile phones and embraces Sanatan, India will rise to become the spiritual leader of the world." His message resonated with many, calling for a return to the roots of spirituality.

One of the most notable moments of the journey was when Bollywood actor Asrani shared his perspective on Sanatan Dharma. In his address, Asrani stated, “Sanatan Dharma is not just a religion; it is the universe itself. Those who do not understand it cannot understand anything else.” He further clarified that Sanatan Dharma has never been, nor will it ever be, under any threat.

The procession's grand finale at the Muktakashi Stage was a fitting tribute to the theme of unity, where spiritual leaders such as Rishi Krishna Shastri, Shashi Shekhar Dubey, Divakar Shastri, and Acharya Avinash emphasized the significance of coming together to uphold Sanatan principles. The gathering called for unity among Hindus, transcending caste divisions, and fostering mutual respect.

As the Sanatan Ekta Yatra concluded its journey, it left behind a profound message of unity, spirituality, and cultural pride. The event not only revived the spirit of Sanatan Dharma but also highlighted the need for religious harmony and social unity across communities.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)