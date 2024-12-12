Sandeep Dikshit To Take On Arvind Kejriwal From New Delhi Seat; Congress Declares First List Of 21 Candidates
Congress announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced its list of 21 candidates. The party has nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from the New Delhi seat, which is also an AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal constituency.
The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/LbaV5X7YgE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2024
