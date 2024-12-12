Advertisement
Sandeep Dikshit To Take On Arvind Kejriwal From New Delhi Seat; Congress Declares First List Of 21 Candidates

Congress announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced its list of 21 candidates. The party has nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from the New Delhi seat, which is also an AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal constituency.

 

 

 

