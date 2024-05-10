Advertisement
SANDESHKHALI UPDATE

Sandeshkhali Viral Video: BJP Leader Challenges 'Fake Sting Operation' In Calcutta HC

Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video: A local BJP leader approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC on Friday, claiming that a fake sting operation video featuring him was being circulated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sandeshkhali Viral Video: BJP Leader Challenges 'Fake Sting Operation' In Calcutta HC Image: IANS

Gangadhar Kayal, a local BJP leader in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday, claiming that a fake sting operation video featuring him was being circulated. Kayal claimed in the video that the BJP orchestrated the women's protests against alleged sexual harassment by local Trinamool Congress leaders. Justice Jay Sengupta's single-judge bench has admitted the petition. The matter is expected to be heard on May 14, the day after the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The video surfaced on May 4, Kayal, a Mandal president of BJP at Sandeshkhali, approached the CBI, claiming that the video modulation of his voice was done using AI. To recall, the CBI is already investigating complaints of sexual harassment, illegal land grabbing, and extortion filed by Trinamool Congress leaders in Sandeshkhali.

The development comes as the ruling Trinamool Congress is claiming that the entire Sandeshkhali episode was orchestrated by the BJP to cast the ruling party and the state government in a negative light.

Some TMC leaders have even claimed that the decision to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali incident, from the party was made in haste. Observers believe that now that the matter has reached the Calcutta High Court, the confusion over the authenticity of the video will be resolved soon.

