The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed shocking details in the ongoing case of the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The primary accused, Sanjay Roy, reportedly confessed to the crime during a polygraph test conducted on Sunday.

Confession During Polygraph Test

During the lie-detector test, Sanjay Roy admitted to visiting a red-light area with a friend just hours before the tragic incident. Although he claimed not to have engaged in sexual activities there, he did confess to molesting another woman on the street later that night. According to reports, Roy also video-called his girlfriend, asking her for nude photographs during the same period.

On the night of the crime, Roy and his friend consumed alcohol before heading to two red-light areas—one in North Kolkata and another in Chetla, South Kolkata. It was on their way to Chetla that they allegedly molested a woman on the street. After returning to the hospital, Roy went to the corridor near the seminar hall at around 4:03 AM, where he allegedly raped and murdered the doctor.

Post-Crime Actions and Misleading Polygraph Results

After committing the alleged crime, Sanjay Roy reportedly went to the home of his friend, Anupam Dutta, a police officer. During the polygraph test, the machine flagged several of Roy's responses as misleading, raising further suspicions about his involvement. The CBI has also developed a psychoanalytic profile of Roy, revealing a severe addiction to pornography, with numerous explicit clips found on his phone.

Ongoing Investigation

Last week, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the Kolkata Police's delayed response, questioning why it took over 12 hours to register the FIR. The Court also noted Dr. Ghosh's alleged attempts to cover up the crime as a suicide. Additionally, the CBI is investigating financial irregularities involving Dr. Ghosh.