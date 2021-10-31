Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay tribute

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 31, 2021) paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said that the citizens of India will always remain indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.

"My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation-builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation," the President added.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/UUk6V1OEa3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021

लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने पटेल चौक, नई दिल्ली स्थित सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा पर उन्हें श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/VuOOnVxsXk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021

Prime Minister Modi said that Sardar Patel always prioritised national interest and wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed.

Addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of the first deputy prime minister and home minister of India, PM Modi asserted that the country will be able to achieve its goals only if people stay united.

"Today, deriving inspiration from him, the country is becoming fully capable of meeting both external and internal challenges," he added.

Noting that the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', the Prime Minister said that Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians.

A tribute to the great Sardar Patel. https://t.co/P2eUmvo61n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia and said that his dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to citizens for the unity and integrity of the country.

"Sardar Sahib's dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on `National Unity Day`," Shah tweeted.

आज केवड़िया में ‘Statue of Unity’ पर राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रतीक सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी की जयंती पर उनके चरणों में नमन कर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/716PhBWyuC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021

This is to be noted that since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day ('Rashtriya Ekta Diwas') to mark the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

