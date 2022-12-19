topStoriesenglish
SAVARKAR PORTRAIT

Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly amid opposition protest

Siddaramaiah wrote to the Karnataka assembly speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly amid opposition protest

New Delhi: Karnataka on Monday (December 19) unveiled the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in its Assembly hall amid huge protest by the opposition. The portrait was unveiled ahead of the first day of the 10-day Winter Session of Karnataka Assembly, however, the opposition protested against the installation of Savarkar's portrait in the assembly hall.

Congress MLAs along with LoP Siddaramaiah protested against the Savarkar portrait in the Karnataka assembly hall and Siddaramaiah wrote to the speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others, reported ANI.

Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar alleged that the ruling party BJP does not want to proceeding to take place as it doesn't have any developmental agenda.

"They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Shivakumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Belagavi Police refused permission for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to hold their Mahamela convention and imposed section 144 imposed in Belagavi ahead of the assembly session. 

