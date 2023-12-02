Sawai Madhopur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Kirodi Lal Vs Congress’ Danish Abrar

New Delhi: The Sawai Madhopur Assembly constituency, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district, is among the 200 constituencies slated for the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. On November 25, voters in the Sawai Madhopur Assembly segment exercised their voting rights, and the results are scheduled to be announced on December 3.

Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The upcoming 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to be a head-to-head competition between the ruling Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with several regional and smaller parties vying to make their mark.

Previous Election Highlights

During the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Sawai Madhopur Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.20%, with 162,790 valid votes cast out of the 235,186 registered voters.

Danish Abrar emerged victorious in the Sawai Madhopur Assembly constituency, defeating Asha Meena by a substantial margin of 25,199 votes. The winning candidate secured 15.50% more votes than the closest competitor.