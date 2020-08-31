SC judge Justice Arun Mishra declines farewell invites, says ‘my conscience does not permit'

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Sunday (August 30) declined farewell invitations of bar bodies citing grave situation and sufferings across the world due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Mishra is scheduled to retire on September 2. He became SC judge on July 7, 2014. Before demitting office, Justice Mishra is expected to pronounce verdict in cases including the timelines for payment of AGR dues by telecom firms and the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case.

"I am grateful for your kind invitation inviting me in the farewell function... I have always considered the bar as the mother of the judiciary, and it would have been a great pleasure to attend said function," Justice Mishra said in a note.

"However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function," he added.

The invitations for the farewell functions to Justice Mishra was extended by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Confederation of Indian Bar.