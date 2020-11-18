SC rejects all appeals by 'Shiksha Mitras' on UP govt's decision to raise cut-off marks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected pleas of the Shiksha Mitras to overturn Uttar Pradesh government's decision to increase cut-off marks for 2019 recruitment of 69,000 Shiksha Mitras (assistant teachers) to 65 for the general and 60 for the reserved categories.

The appeals filed by Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association were dismissed by the top court.

Affirming the judgment given by the Allahabad High Court in this regard, the apex court gave a green signal to the UP government to fill the 37,000 Shiksha Mitra vacancies in terms of the results of the recruitment exam announced in May 2020.

The apex court, however, held that aggrieved Shiksha Mitras would be given another opportunity by allowing them to compete in the next recruitment examination. The top court left it to the State government to work out the modalities with regard to the same.

The judgment was rendered by a Division Bench of Justices UU Lalit and Mohan M Shantanagoudar in the plea challenging the decision of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government fixing the cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers (Shiksha Mitras) in 2019.