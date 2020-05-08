SC rejects plea seeking deployment of Army to enforce coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking deployment of Army in states to strictly enforce coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown announced by the Centre.

While dismissing the plea, the apex court asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and let the government take a decision to the deployment of the Army.

The plea was filed by a Mumbai-based social activist for the deployment of armed forces in every state across India in order to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown properly.

The plea was filed keeping in view the reported incidents of “attacks on healthcare workers” as well as “religious” and “other gatherings due to fake news” across the country amid the lockdown.

The plea filed through advocates Om Prakash Parihar and Advocate Dushyant Tiwari pointed out that "these gatherings were allowed to be mobilized when COVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing across India", including in states that have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

In this regard, the petition also highlighted recent incidents such as the gathering of migrant workers in Mumbai after phase 2 of the lockdown was announced and the wedding of the son of the former Karnataka Chief Minister.

“A huge gathering in Mumbai on April 14 was due to fake news spread by a news channel and also by a few self-proclaimed activists. It seems all these gatherings are well-hatched plans orchestrated to sabotage the lockdown plan by a few anti-social elements. These people gathered without any luggage knowing well that there was no transportation for them to go to their native places,” the plea stated.