Scaler School Of Technology Opens Admissions For Academic Year 2024

Scaler School of Technology (SST) announced today that it has opened admissions for the academic year 2024, presenting a fully residential undergraduate program in computer science. Known as India's 'Ivy League' for computer science engineering, SST is renowned for providing world-class education for aspiring engineers and developers. The next batch will commence in August 2024. In the last admission cycle, the institute witnessed a total of 54,000 registrations vying for just 191 seats. Notably, the selection process at SST is rigorous, and the selection rate stands at an exclusive 2-3%, with last year’s batch having 60+ students who had offers from prestigious institutes like IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISCs and others.

SST boasts an industry-driven curriculum crafted with the active involvement of industry leaders. The faculty is composed of seasoned professionals from leading tech companies, providing a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on application. The institute also prides itself on its mentorship model, where each student benefits from the guidance of industry experts, with the likes of Bhavin Turakia (Co-founder, Directi) & Amod Malviya (Co-Founder, Udaan) providing valuable real-world insights.

The admission process at SST stands out from the conventional norm by having a holistic and inclusive approach. This involves a combination of entrance tests, interviews, and a comprehensive assessment of the overall profiles of applicants. The admission process is designed to evaluate not only the academic skills of candidates but also their potential to innovate and adapt to the evolving tech industry landscape. As the initial step, applicants are required to undertake the Scaler’s National Scholarship and Entrance Test (Scaler NSET), followed by a thorough profile evaluation to identify the most suitable candidates.

Scaler School of Technology offers scholarships to its students. These scholarships aim to attract a diverse pool of talent and are awarded based on various criteria, including academic merit and socio-economic background. With the limited availability of scholarships, the institution encourages early applications to maximise the chances of securing financial aid. All scholarships are awarded by the Scaler Impact Foundation, generously supported by some of the best minds in the industry.

Demonstrating their talent on the international stage, a team from Scaler School of Technology, composed of first-year students, recently made headlines in the ACM-ICPC, known as the 'Olympics of Coding.' Despite competing against older teams from esteemed institutes like the IITs and NITs, SST's team, "Skill-Issue," showcased phenomenal coding skills, problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to perform under pressure. This achievement underscores the institute's commitment to promoting diversity in tech, demonstrated by the outstanding performance of female coders like Manjari and Riya Bhurse in the ICPC AlgoQueen contests.

