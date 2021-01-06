हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Schools reopen in this state from this date; check timings, other details

The Chief Minister has also directed to ensure the safety of the children amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools reopen in this state from this date; check timings, other details
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Punjab Government on Wednesday (January 6, 2021) announced to reopen all schools after they were closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards. 

The timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm. Students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools. 

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Government has also directed to ensure the safety of the children amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijay Inder Singla also said that the Education Department had taken feedback from school heads and besides ensuring safety of the children, they also suggested the reopening of schools before the annual exams for the final revision of the course.

