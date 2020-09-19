हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saudi Arabia

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to reach India on September 24

The first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May to Hyderabad. 

New Delhi: The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via Riyadh Chennai flight.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia in a statement said, "Mission in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah, and MEA are arranging flights and quarantine facilities for the second batch of deportees. Further flights from Riyadh and Jeddah are currently being worked out and will be notified shortly."

Adding, "Mission and Consulate officials are in regular touch with deportation authorities."

The first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May to Hyderabad. The multi-agency process requires several clearances and follows strict COVID health protocols.

Saudi Arabia hosts 2.6 million-strong Indian community.

Saudi ArabiadeporteesIndian Deportees
