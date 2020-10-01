Security beefed up as Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi head to Hathras to meet gang-rape victim's family

Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Hathras on Thursday (October 1) to meet the family of the 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped and killed by four men belonging to upper caste.

The victim died on Tuesday at Delhi's Safadarjung Hospital, prompting nationwide outrage and protests. Even as the family members of the victim were grieving over the death of the girl, the Uttar Pradesh police cremated the victim in the dead of the night without the consent of her family members.

The post-mortem report of the victim showed that she was brutally captured by the four men, who are now under arrest. The report also revealed that the girl suffered fracture in her spine and was also strangulated.

Hathras District Magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain law and order in the area.

It is expected that the imposition of Section 144 and sealing of the borders of the district would make it tough for Rahul and Priyanka to meet the victim's family.

Meanwhile, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) team appointed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the victim's family.

Earlier, Priyanka had sought CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation over Hathras incident. "Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she had tweeted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday (September 30) said that the girl was "killed by a ruthless government" that was trying to "hush up the matter".

Former UP chief minister Mayawati has said that CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he is unable to maintain law and order in the state. "I urge the Central government to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn't like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction," said BSP chief Mayawati.