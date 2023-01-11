Seen Turkish ice-cream vendors teasing customers? It went horribly wrong this time - Watch

Videos of Turkish ice cream vendors teasing customers with a dollop of chewy ice cream are common on the internet these days, with most customers falling for their pranks. However, a video has gone viral of a customer who had enough of the vendors tricks. Loosing all his patience for a scoop of ice cream, the man tried to snatch the stick from the vendor.

The video clip of the faceoff between the Turkish ice cream vendor and the customer was uploaded on Twitter and has now gone viral. In the video, the man waited for few minutes before grabbing the ice cream vendor's stick and started to aggressively move it from one direction to another. He then grabbed a bite of the dessert directly from the vendors large scoop, giving a hillarious view to the huge crowd gathered around.

Later, when the vendor offered him a tissue, he very rudely snatched it from his hands feeling proud of himself. "I feel like this is how I would react if I met one of these vendors lol," read the caption posted with the video clip.

The clip has gone viral with over 2 million views on Twitter, with many users expressing their views in the commen section.

One Twitter user wrote, "He wants a show so he gave him the show that he wants." While another said, "Almost broke the dude's arm."

"We all know this guy at parties. The guy you love to videotape once but never invite again, "a user wrote. Another user commented, "This guy said I ain't playing with you."