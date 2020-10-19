Several injured in violent clash at Assam-Mizoram border, Centre calls meet

Several people got injured after violent clash broke out between two groups from people of Assam and Mizoram near the border areas. The clash took place at Lailapur area in Assam's Cachar district with several miscreants going on rampage and burning down houses near Lailapur area along the inter-state border.

The governments of both Assam and Mizoram called Prime Minister's Office on Sunday to hold discussions over the volatile situation at the border. It is learnt that the situation os now under control in the area and security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dialled PMO and the Union Home Ministry to provide details of the situation. He also talked to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the phone and said that joint efforts are needed to address the border issues. CM Sonowal told his Mizo counterpart that the disputes should be settled amicably. For his part, Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts to maintain peace at the inter-state border.

"Talked to Mizoram CM over the phone about the incident at Assam-Mizoram border. We agreed to maintain law & order situation. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states. PM & Home MInister have also been apprised of the incident," said Assam CM in a statement.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga lauded Assam CM Sonowal's efforts to maintain peace in the area and said, "Noble, a much-awaited approach from a great leader. May this kind of intervention brought peace to the region and strengthen our bonds. Thank you, Sarbanand Sonwal with folded hands."

"An important meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga discussed the escalations at the borders between Mizoram and Assam on Sunday," Mizroram government said.

"State govt is actively engaging with the Govt of Assam to resolve the current issues at the border areas and has also intimated Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding transgressions committed by Assam government," added the statement.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla between both the states will be held on Monday to review the situation.

The violence broke out on Saturday after people from both Assam and Mizroram clashed over a coronavirus COVID-19 testing centre set up by Mizoram within territory claimed by Assam.