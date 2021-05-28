हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai

SHAME! Teacher of another Chennai school accused of sexually harassing student

A commerce teacher of a well-known CBSE school in the city has been placed under suspension for alleged sexual harassment of students, the second such incident to come to light in Chennai city in one week.

SHAME! Teacher of another Chennai school accused of sexually harassing student
Representational Image

Chennai: A commerce teacher of a well-known CBSE school in the city has been placed under suspension for alleged sexual harassment of students, the second such incident to come to light in the metropolis this week.

As in the previous occasion, this time too social media posts and e-mail by alumni since the last couple of days led to the prompt action. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the management suspended him on Wednesday (May 26) and referred the case to the internal committee for enquiry and report.

Allegations, including inappropriate touch and language during the earlier physical classes, were made against him in some social media posts.

"The enquiry will be fair and transparent and all the complaints and allegations received, as well as those that may be received, will be referred to the committee for enquiry and report," the management said. Also, the said teacher has been directed not to contact or interact with any former or present students of the school, the management said in an open letter to the parents and aggrieved students.

Contending that "any abuse, misconduct, misbehaviour or harassment by anyone against our students will not be tolerated," the management said its students are always precious. The city police, however, said they have not received any formal complaint from the students or the school management with regard to the harassment so far.

Earlier, an accountancy teacher of another private CBSE affiliated school here was arrested for sexual harassment. He had been allegedly targeting girls in classes 11 and 12 for quite some time and even ahead of the start of the first wave of the coronavirus.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChennaiSexual harassmentSchool sexual harassmentsexual violence case
Next
Story

Maharashtra SSC board exam results to be based on class 9, 10 internal marks: Education Minister

Must Watch

PT54M1S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Mamata Banerjee is missing from PM Modi's review meeting?