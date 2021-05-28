SHAME! Teacher of another Chennai school accused of sexually harassing student

Chennai: A commerce teacher of a well-known CBSE school in the city has been placed under suspension for alleged sexual harassment of students, the second such incident to come to light in the metropolis this week.

As in the previous occasion, this time too social media posts and e-mail by alumni since the last couple of days led to the prompt action. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the management suspended him on Wednesday (May 26) and referred the case to the internal committee for enquiry and report.

Allegations, including inappropriate touch and language during the earlier physical classes, were made against him in some social media posts.

"The enquiry will be fair and transparent and all the complaints and allegations received, as well as those that may be received, will be referred to the committee for enquiry and report," the management said. Also, the said teacher has been directed not to contact or interact with any former or present students of the school, the management said in an open letter to the parents and aggrieved students.

Contending that "any abuse, misconduct, misbehaviour or harassment by anyone against our students will not be tolerated," the management said its students are always precious. The city police, however, said they have not received any formal complaint from the students or the school management with regard to the harassment so far.

Earlier, an accountancy teacher of another private CBSE affiliated school here was arrested for sexual harassment. He had been allegedly targeting girls in classes 11 and 12 for quite some time and even ahead of the start of the first wave of the coronavirus.

(inputs from agency)

