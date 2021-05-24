Chennai: Students, alumni accuse school teacher of sexual misconduct, DMK MPs demand probe

Chennai: Two Lok Sabha members belonging to DMK have demanded a probe into the sexual harassment complaints against a teacher of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School here.

The Padma Seshadri group runs a clutch of schools and has notched up a good reputation.

"The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai has been shocking. Inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students," DMK`s Member of Parliament Kanimozhi tweeted.

"As a parent, I`m extremely horrified by the reports of sexual harassment by a teacher in #PadmaSeshadriBalaBhavan school, Chennai. It`s of utmost importance to ensure a probe into the matter & accountability from the management to provide a safe environment for the children #PSBB," tweeted Dayanidhi Maran, another MP from the DMK.

The MPs` demand followed social media posts by school students and alumni alleging the commerce teacher of indulging in sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour like appearing topless for an online class.

The school management has said it is taking suo moto notice of the allegations and will take necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Assuring the parents of its students, the school said it has zero tolerance towards any behaviour that adversely affects the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of the students.

The school management also said these allegations were not brought to its notice earlier.

Following the allegation against the teacher, the school alumni have written to the management to take action against the alleged offender and suspend him immediately pending probe.

This is the second instance of sexual harassment complaint against a reputed educational institution here. The earlier one was Loyola College.

Last year The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women ordered Chennai`s Loyola College to pay Rs 64,30,000 to a former staffer towards damages for sexual harassment, mental agony and in back wages.

