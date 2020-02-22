Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding function in Pakistan's Lahore, receives massive backlash on Twitter

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha once again was spotted attending a wedding function in Lahore. Videos and pictures of the Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from the wedding ceremony have been shared on social media.

According to ANI reports, Shatrughan was invited by Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan to the wedding.

In one of the videos, the legendary actor is seen posing with Pakistani star Reema Khan, along with other guests at the wedding ceremony. The picture has gone viral on social media.

Actor & Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha at a wedding function in Lahore, Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan. (21.02.20) pic.twitter.com/jCOMNys0ME — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

The News International reported citing a Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial, which shared the clip on its Instagram page. "Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan Sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding," read the caption.

Meanwhile, with the ongoing tension between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, the former BJP leader's visit to Lahore has been debated on Twitter. Social media users took no time to remind the actor about the strained relations between the two nations post the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.