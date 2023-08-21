Shillong Teer Result Today 21.08.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the August 21 competition are available on Meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are determined by properly guessing the number of Arrows shot in a given day. There are two rounds in this lottery game. Tickets for both rounds are available at Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Monday through Saturday, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with church visits on Sundays. Unlike other lotteries in India, the game is lawful and governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs, organises the game.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Other competitions in the state

JUWAI TEER RESULT TODAY (21th August 2023)

Date F/R (2:30) S/R (3:15) 21.8.2023 95 67

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The Shillong Teer lottery results may be seen at https://www.sarkariexam.com/. Lucky numbers for the first and second rounds will be available on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which individuals can participate by buying tickets priced between Rs 1 and Rs 100. The sale of tickets commences at 10 am from Monday to Saturday. Participants are required to predict the number of arrows fired during the first and second rounds by a group of 50 archers at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The maximum number of arrows allowed in each round is 30 and 20, respectively, and the archers have a two-minute timeframe for each round. There are more than 5,000 ticket booking counters spread across 11 districts of Meghalaya.

The player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a single day. The person who properly predicts the number is the lottery winner. Every day, 50 archers fire 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 in the second.