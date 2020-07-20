Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray doesn't need invitation to visit Ayodhya, says Sanjay Raut

Amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday (July 20) said that Ram temple is a matter of faith and his party does not do politics on this issue.

Raut asserted that Shiv Sena has always worked to remove hurdles in the way of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. He added that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray went to Ayoydha even when he was not the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he also went to the holy land after taking oath as the chief minister. Raut noted that no one needs invitation from anyone to visit Ayodhya.

It is learnt that PM Modi would remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

Sources told Zee Media that 250 guests will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony. Sources added that important saints of Ayodhya and all senior people associated with Ram temple movement will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony. It is learnt that some senior office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad will also be invited by Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the ceremony.

Some senior Union ministers and ministers of Uttar Pradesh will also be present during the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony which will be attended only by a limited number of people due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.