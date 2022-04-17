Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found hanging at her residence

New Delhi: The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found hanging at her residence on Sunday (April 17), said Mumbai Police.
According to ANI, Senior police officials are present at the spot and Rajani's body was sent for postmortem.
Further investigation is underway
(With ANI inputs)
