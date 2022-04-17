हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found hanging at her residence

The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani has been sent for postmortem, as per ANI.

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar&#039;s wife found hanging at her residence
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found hanging at her residence on Sunday (April 17), said Mumbai Police.

According to ANI, Senior police officials are present at the spot and Rajani's body was sent for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway

(With ANI inputs)

