Ravindra Waikar

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra

Shivsena MLA Ravindra Waikar was appointed as Chief Coordinator for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and he will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister. 

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra
Image courtesy: Twitter/@RavinderWaikar

Mumbai: Shivsena MLA Ravindra Waikar was appointed as Chief Coordinator for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and he will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister. 

The appointment was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Chief Coordinator's responsibility involves coordinating with the public representatives and the Chief Minister on fast-tracking projects and fund allocations.

MLA Ravindra Waikar has been elected to Vidhan Sabha for three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019. In the year 2014 he took charge as Maharashtra's minister of state, Higher & Technical Education. Waikar is one of the oldest and most trusted leader of Shiv Sena. 

In the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, Ravindra Waiker held the post of Minister of State, housing, higher and technical education minister.

Waiker is the Shivsena MLA from Mumbai Jogeshwari East constituency.

Ravindra Waikar
