Angry Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, are camping in Guwahati with their followers from Surat in Gujarat. However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not aware of the news. The Assam Chief Minister claimed that his government has nothing to do with the Maharashtra MLAs. Himanta Biswa Sarma told news agency ANI, "There are many good hotels in Assam. Anyone can come and stay there. There is no problem with that. I don't even know if the MLAs from Maharashtra have come to Assam or not. MLAs from other states can also come to Assam."

Eknath Shinde already has the support of 37 MLAs. In all, the support of 42 MLAs is with Shinde. Shinde has taken these MLAs to a hotel near Guwahati. The news and pictures are being shown in the media all day long in the entire country. However, the same news is not available to the Chief Minister of Assam.

In the meantime, allegations of BJP's manipulation in the wake of the Uddhav Thackeray government's crisis in Maharashtra have started to emerge. However, the lotus camp has denied this claim. After the aggrieved MLAs of Maharashtra reached Assam, police security was also arranged for them. Even after that, questions have been raised in various quarters about the Assam Chief Minister's claim.

Desperate to save the government, the Uddhav Thackeray government has appealed to the Deputy Speaker to dismiss 17 MLAs. A Minister of the Assam government was also seen in the hotel of the aggrieved Shiv Sena MLAs. The opposition is also accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the government in Maharashtra. The question is whether the Assam Chief Minister made such a claim to save the image of the party and the government in this situation.