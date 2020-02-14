हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant named chairman of Maharashtra parliamentary panel

Sawant, who was Minister for Heavy Industries in the Modi government from May 2019 to November 2019, will have his office at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant was on Friday appointed chairman of a state-level parliamentary committee set up to follow up pending proposals related to Maharashtra with the central government.

As chief of the Maharashtra state parliamentary coordination committee, the Member of Parliament from South Mumbai will enjoy the rank of a Cabinet minister, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.

Sawant, who was Minister for Heavy Industries in the Modi government from May 2019 to November 2019, will have his office at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

The decision to set up the three-member committee was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Members of Parliament from the state before the start of the budget session late last month. 

