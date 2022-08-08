Is Shiv Sena angry with Sharad Pawar's silence on ED's action against Sanjay Raut? These discussions have intensified regarding the article written in 'Saamana'. On one hand the Congress has been praised in the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, while Mamata Banerjee has also been sharply criticized. Shiv Sena said that recently the Congress took to the streets across the country on the issue of inflation and unemployment, but Mamata Banerjee did not do so. Shiv Sena wrote, 'Congress recently took to the streets to protest against the issue of inflation and unemployment across the country. Congress is the only party which is fighting against inflation, unemployment, GST and inappropriate use of central investigative agencies like 'ED'.

In this way, Shiv Sena has praised the Congress on one hand, while on the other it has attacked Mamata Banerjee. Shiv Sena wrote, 'This picture has been created that Congress is taking to the streets and it is surprising that other opposition parties of the country do not pay attention to it. Inappropriate use of 'ED', inflation, unemployment and terrorism is the dark chapter of Indian democracy. The Shiv Sena said that the strength of the Congress is less, but it should be noted that the Gandhi family came out on the streets regardless of the government terror in Delhi. This is a lesson for other opposition parties. Shiv Sena has also made an appeal through 'Saamana' that if someone is truly free from fear, then he should learn this lesson.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas set to join politics, BJP leader says 'workers will continue to LIFT Chairs AND...'

Shiv Sena has expressed displeasure with Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee for not supporting the UPA candidate in the Vice Presidential election. The Shiv Sena said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was probably in Delhi pleading for a refund of her state's GST when the Congress took to the streets in Delhi. Not only this, Shiv Sena says that TMC surrendered to the central government and that is why it did not participate in the voting for the Vice Presidential election. Shiv Sena said that the crisis of inflation and unemployment is at its peak and the Congress had also come out on the streets against it. But the question is, where are the other opposition parties? What exactly is their role? It's a mystery.

In this article, Shiv Sena has not mentioned Sharad Pawar, but is being linked to lashing out at all opposition parties except Congress. It is being said that Shiv Sena is angry with Sharad Pawar. Even before this, when Uddhav Thackeray was asked a question about Sharad Pawar's silence on Sanjay Raut, he was furious. Shiv Sena has appealed that in such times it is necessary for the opponents to forget all the differences and come together. ED's 'terror' has been created so that the opposition does not come together.