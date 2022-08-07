There is also news of Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas Thackeray joining politics. Today is Tejas's birthday. It is believed that Uddhav can make an important announcement on this occasion. According to the report, Tejas Thackeray may be given the command of the youth wing of Shiv Sena. Amidst these speculations, BJP leader Nilesh Rane has fiercely targeted Tejas Thackeray. Rane said Tejas had no experience in politics. Till now he has roamed in the forest in search of friends and lizards. The BJP leader said that whatever he got, he got it only because of the Thackeray surname.

Nilesh Rane said that if all the posts remain with the Thackeray family, then the workers should think about whom they will support. He said that from Uddhav Thackeray to Tejas Thackeray, everything was achieved because of the Thackeray surname, the other achievements are zero. BJP leader said, "Thackeray family keeps all important posts with their family members only, there are no outsiders. The rest are only given the task of lifting the chair and table. No matter how good a person is, it is only when the last name is 'Thackeray' that appears in the high office of the party."

Nilesh Rane said that the workers who are with Uddhav Thackeray will only be given the task of setting up tables and chairs. These people will come in handy for raising slogans. All the work will be done by the workers, but the post will go to the person of the Thackeray family. BJP leader said that Uddhav Thackeray will never think about you. I am suggesting that you have to think for yourself.