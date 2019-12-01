Shopkeepers who help nab plastic bag suppliers to be rewarded in Kolkata

Kolkata: In order to curb the use of plastic, Kolkata Municipal corporation along with the Mayor is working towards spreading awareness among people.

Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim is seen visiting various places to educate people on the matter and help the city go 'plastic-free'. On Sunday, he went to inspect the markets situated in South Kolkata and instructed them to avoid the use of plastic.

Firhad said, ''In order to save our environment, the first step we should take is to stop the use of plastic.'' He added, ''Just making law won't help until and unless we ourselves take initiative to work towards it.''

The Mayor in his visit was seen distributing cloth bags to the shopkeepers and he also went on to clean the plastic waste which came in his way and gave a message to eliminate the use of plastic.

The Kolkata Municipal corporation has declared a reward of 2000 rupees to shopkeepers who will help them nab the plastic bag suppliers.



The Municipal corporation has also appealed people to make self-help and use old clothes to make carry bags out of it. The authority believes that this step will help minimize the use of plastic without being a problem to people.

The government of India under its Swachh Bharat mission has urged the citizens to stop the use of plastic bags. Till now 18 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have taken a step forward towards the initiative and banned single-use plastic.

