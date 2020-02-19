Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust likely to chose 2 members today, April 4 proposed date to start temple construction

In the first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust in New Delhi today (February 19) the decision to select two members will be taken today.

The trust will decide to include Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai today.

Before the meeting of Ram Mandir Trust, General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said in a conversation with Zee News that the saints want that the construction of Ram temple should start from April 4 (Ekadashi).

It was also one of their demands that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai be included.

"There should be no bottleneck in the construction of Ram temple now," he said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is likely to hand over all the work done by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Samiti to the Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Also, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Committee will hand over the model of the Ram temple to the trust. The Ram Mandir Trust will get possession of 70% of the carved stones.

The crucial meeting will begin around 5 pm today at the residence of K Parasaran, who is the first member of the trust. All members of the trust have already arrived in Delhi for the deliberations.

K Parasaran was appointed as the first member of the trust and Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Jha was named the convening member.

The seven other permanent members of the trust are - Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Maharaj, Parmanand Jimaharaja Haridwar, Swami Govindgiri Ji Pune, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Dr Anil Mishra Homeopathic Ayodhya, Dr Kamaleshwar Chaupal Patna, and Mahant Dhinedra Das Nirmohi Akhara. The six nominated members will be selected by the board of trustees in due course of time.

Sources asserted that the trust will comprise a total of 15 members - 9 permanent and 6 nominated members.