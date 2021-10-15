हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Singhu border killing

Singhu border murder: Haryana police detain one person in Sonipat- video inside

Police detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the incident where a corpse with hands and legs chopped was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

Image credit: PTI
Image credit: PTI

Sonipat: Haryana Police on Friday (October 15) detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident where a corpse was found hanging with hands and legs chopped at the spot where farmers` protest is underway.

"The person has been detained from Kundli in Sonipat. An FIR has been lodged," said police. Earlier on Friday (October 15), a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. "An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

