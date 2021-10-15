Singhu border murder: Haryana police detain one person in Sonipat- video inside

Sonipat: Haryana Police on Friday (October 15) detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident where a corpse was found hanging with hands and legs chopped at the spot where farmers` protest is underway.

"The person has been detained from Kundli in Sonipat. An FIR has been lodged," said police. Earlier on Friday (October 15), a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. "An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

#WATCH | Haryana Police detains one person in connection with the Singhu border incident. A body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). FIR has been lodged. pic.twitter.com/gxfXTJ4kIu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

