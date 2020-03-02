Situation tenses in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh after police, revenue dept try to demolish huts

Anantpur: Tense situation arose on Monday (March 2) after the police and revenue departments try to demolish huts in Devarakonda village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place because there were some group of poor people who have set up their huts in Sevarakonda village near Bukkaraya Samudram of Anantapuram long ago.

The group had requested the government officials to regularise it as per the election promises given by the politicians to regularise those houses to them.

But on Monday, the police and revenue officials had come and tried to demolish those huts with bulldozers alleging that those huts are illegal and were built on the government land. The villagers tried to stop them and explained that their issue is still pending at the MRO office but the officials did not listen and started demolishing the huts.

The incident resulted in one young man pouring kerosene over him and burning himself that caused a tense situation in the area.



People are now also planning to meet the district collector regarding the issue.