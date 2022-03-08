Snake rescuer, organic farmer, entrepreneur - 29 women get 'Nari Shakti' award

New Delhi: From first woman snake rescuer to Down syndrome affected Kathak dancer, 29 outstanding women achievers were conferred with the Nari Shakti award on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars to 29 outstanding women for 2020 and 2021 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers 'Nari Shakti Puruskar' to women from various fields earlier today on the occasion of International Women's Day pic.twitter.com/8eQpwRlaJo — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Twenty-eight awards (14 each for 2020 and 2021) were presented to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards the empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with these awardees on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that the success of government efforts, like vocal for local, is dependent on the contribution of women.

PM Modi also said that it is important to ensure that all women become part of decision-making at a family level which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment.

Among the awardees are Vanita Jagdeo Borade, the first woman snake rescuer, who founded 'Soyre Vanchare Multipurpose Foundation' for nature and wildlife protection and promoting a pollution-free environment.

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind presented the #NaariShakti award to the first woman snake rescuer, Vanita Jagdev Borade today. She hails from Buldhana of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/mGEP7zNOSd — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

She has rescued and released over 50,000 snakes to their natural habitat. She also conducted snake awareness programmes that included topics such as first aid for snakebite victims, safety considerations, among others. She is known as "Snake Friend" and the Indian postal department honoured her by releasing a postal stamp.

Down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane has performed in more than 100 events. At the Global Olympiad Dance competition, she received a bronze medal.

She has been awarded for promoting Indian classical dance internationally despite facing hardship. Visually challenged social activist Tiffany Brar was awarded for her exemplary work for visually impaired rural women.

Organic farmer Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava was awarded for her outstanding contribution to organic farming and assistance in educating women farmers at the ground level.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India has been awarded for excellence in the field of technology, truly representing the 21st-century women and empowering students to build Artificial Intelligence enabled Hi-Tech future for India.

Shobha Gasti, who started Mahilla Abhivrudhi Mattu Samrakshana Samasthe (MASS) that works in 360 villages across three talukas in Belgaum, Karnataka, has been awarded for her exemplary contribution to the cause of empowerment of women and girls.

The next awardee is Tage Rita Takhe, an entrepreneur who produces 'Naara Aalba', India's first organic kiwi wine, with an annual capacity of approximately 60,000 litres and a turnover of Rs 4.5 crore.

An engineer by qualification, she left her job to become an entrepreneur. She founded 'Lambu Subu Food and Beverages', Naara-Aaba "wine' in 2016 in Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh. She was also awarded the United Nations Women Transforming India Award. The Nari Shakti Puraskar is given to her for excellence in promoting women's entrepreneurship and local product internationally.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions and celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

