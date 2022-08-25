Sojas Media Drives Unimaginable Popularity For Businesses Through PR

Companies around the world are convinced of the need for marketing for their promotion. However, the importance of Public Relations (PR) is yet to be understood. PR plays a crucial role in driving business outcomes and the recent statistics are proof of the same. A recent study found that more than 82% of people purchase a product on the recommendation of a micro-influencer. It also went on to conclude that a staggering 92% of people trust micro-influencers more than they believe in celebrities.

What is PR?

In a technology-first world, negative words about a brand or its offerings spread faster than a positive reputation. This stresses the urgency of having a strong backup team that handles a company’s brand image. This team is a PR team. Customers are always comfortable transacting with a company that has an established and good reputation in the market.

Benefits of a strong PR team

New and old companies struggle in instituting a credible image in the digital world. They lack the resources and networking required for the same. A PR team works diligently to establish a company’s superior ranking on search engines. They do this through publications on top websites, credible and frequent press releases, and publicity through the right influencers.

These strategies work holistically to create a foundation of credibility and excellence for a company in any industry. The PR team also works around the clock to connect a business with the highly desired clients and customers to make the best use of the company’s time. These efforts result in increased profits over a relatively shorter period.

Sojas Media has driven the unimaginable popularity of many companies in different industries. They utilized their growing network of reputed publicists and PR executives to navigate the demand for the offerings of the companies.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)