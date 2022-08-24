New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday. It did not divulge any specific date of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally here on September 4, 2022.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said. Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Ramesh said.

Their visit abroad comes at a time when the party is prepping for its Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7. It also comes ahead of the election of party president, the schedule for which is expected to be out this week.

Sonia Gandhi recently tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met the newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi paid a visit to President Murmu amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party. Recently, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party`s steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults.

Meanwhile, the AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Anand Sharma, Shukla travelled to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.