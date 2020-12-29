SSC CGL 2020 Exam: Check notification, other details to submit your application

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam on Tuesday (December 29).

The SSC CGL Examination, 2020 will take place from May 25 to June 7, 2021. The online process started on Tuesday (December 29) and the last date is January 31, 2021.

The examination will take place in four tiers:

Tier 1: Computer-based Examination

Tier 2: Computer-based Examination

Tier 3: Descriptive exam- Pen and Paper based

Tier 4: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test

There are 32 posts which includes: assistant account officer, sub-inspector, assistant audit officer, tax assistant, upper division clerk. The minimum age bar is of 18 years and maximum age is 32 years. The pay scale is different for each post and ranges between level 4 to level 8.

Qualification Crieteria:

1. Assisant Accounts Officer/ Assistant Audit Officer - Any Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University. The candidates with specialised qualification such as Chartered Accountant or Company secretary, Masters in Commerce/ Business Studies, MBA(finance) or Masters in Business(Economics) are given priority.

2. Junior Statistical Officer: Any Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University. At least 60 per cent marks in Mathematics at HSC level or Any Bachelor's Degree with Statistics as subject at Degree level.

2. Other posts: Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University or equivalent.

Important Dates:

Submission of online applications : December 29, 2020 - January 31, 2021

Last date for making online fees payments: February 2, 2021

Last date for generating offline challan : 4 February, 2021

Last date for payment via challan : February 6, 2021

Tier 1 Computer-based Examination : May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021

The notification and other essential information can be accessed through official website ssc.nic.in