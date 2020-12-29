हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC CGL

SSC CGL 2020 Exam: Check notification, other details to submit your application

Staff Selection Commission released a notification for Combined Graduate Level. There are 32 posts, a number of vacancies will be announced later. 

SSC CGL 2020 Exam: Check notification, other details to submit your application
File Photo

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam on Tuesday (December 29).

The SSC CGL Examination, 2020 will take place from May 25 to June 7, 2021. The online process started on Tuesday (December 29) and the last date is January 31, 2021.

The examination will take place in four tiers: 

Tier 1: Computer-based Examination 

Tier 2: Computer-based Examination

Tier 3: Descriptive exam- Pen and Paper based

Tier 4: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test

There are 32 posts which includes: assistant account officer, sub-inspector, assistant audit officer, tax assistant, upper division clerk. The minimum age bar is of 18 years and maximum age is 32 years. The pay scale is different for each post and ranges between level 4 to level 8. 

Qualification Crieteria:

1. Assisant Accounts Officer/ Assistant Audit Officer - Any Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University. The candidates with specialised qualification such as Chartered Accountant or Company secretary, Masters in Commerce/ Business Studies, MBA(finance) or Masters in Business(Economics) are given priority.

2. Junior Statistical Officer: Any Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University. At least 60 per cent marks in Mathematics at HSC level or Any Bachelor's Degree with Statistics as subject at Degree level. 

2. Other posts: Bachelor's Degree from a recognised Institute or University or equivalent. 

Important Dates:

Submission of online applications : December 29, 2020 - January 31, 2021

Last date for making online fees payments: February 2, 2021

Last date for generating offline challan : 4 February, 2021

Last date for payment via challan : February 6, 2021

Tier 1 Computer-based Examination : May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021

The notification and other essential information can be accessed through official website ssc.nic.in

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC CGLStaff Selection CommissionCombined Graduate Level Examination
Next
Story

New strain of coronavirus: India may extend UK flight suspension, says Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M51S

Hathras case: CBI blames UP police for negligence in investigation