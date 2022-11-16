topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SHASHI THAROOR

'Suffered for an innocent picture': Shashi Tharoor trolled over selfie with younger woman on Twitter

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed trolls for misinterpreting and abusing the young woman who shared a photo with the senior leader.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shashi Tharoor confronted trolls on Twitter after a woman was forced to remove their picture
  • The woman had taken a photo with Tharoor at Tata Literature Live!

Trending Photos

'Suffered for an innocent picture': Shashi Tharoor trolled over selfie with younger woman on Twitter

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressed trolls who misinterpreted and made lewd remarks on a photo of him and a younger woman on Twitter. Tharoor wrote on Twitter that the trolls must realize that their comments have a real impact on people. A woman had shared a photo with Tharoor which she had taken during the Tata Literature Festival. Later, she took down the photos after being heavily trolled as netizens linked the two together. After the trolling fiasco, she shared a note on Twitter talking about her experience with being trolled. She wrote, "It breaks my heart how the RW right-wing people are using my pictures with Tharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains."

Shashi Tharoor's message to trolls

Shashi Tharoor also chimed in and said, "This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!"

 

"Trolls should realize there are real human beings involved in their abuse," he further said.

The woman also clarified that Shashi Tharoor clicked pictures with other people as well since he is such a 'great author'. He said, "There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked up to him."

Shashi Tharoor was invited as a speaker to Tata Literature Live! event in Mumbai. He has written 22 books in the fiction and non-fiction category. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final