'Suffered for an innocent picture': Shashi Tharoor trolled over selfie with younger woman on Twitter

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressed trolls who misinterpreted and made lewd remarks on a photo of him and a younger woman on Twitter. Tharoor wrote on Twitter that the trolls must realize that their comments have a real impact on people. A woman had shared a photo with Tharoor which she had taken during the Tata Literature Festival. Later, she took down the photos after being heavily trolled as netizens linked the two together. After the trolling fiasco, she shared a note on Twitter talking about her experience with being trolled. She wrote, "It breaks my heart how the RW right-wing people are using my pictures with Tharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains."

Shashi Tharoor's message to trolls

Shashi Tharoor also chimed in and said, "This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!"

Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls! https://t.co/0C4tHata9z November 16, 2022

"Trolls should realize there are real human beings involved in their abuse," he further said.

The woman also clarified that Shashi Tharoor clicked pictures with other people as well since he is such a 'great author'. He said, "There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked up to him."

Shashi Tharoor was invited as a speaker to Tata Literature Live! event in Mumbai. He has written 22 books in the fiction and non-fiction category.