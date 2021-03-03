हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court advises speedy trials of cheque bounce cases

 In view of the growing cases of bounce, Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, who was hearing the Supreme Court Suo Moto case on Wednesday (March 3), has advised the government to form a committee. The committee will be headed by a retired judge and this committee will give its suggestions to deal with the increasing check bounce cases.

New Delhi: In view of the growing cases of bounce, Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, who was hearing the Supreme Court Suo Moto case on Wednesday (March 3), has advised the government to form a committee. The committee will be headed by a retired judge and this committee will give its suggestions to deal with the increasing check bounce cases.

The three-judge bench was headed by CJI Sharad Bobde. The bench said that " Having regard to the importance of the matter for the administration of justice of various states, we are of the view that High Courts through their registrar general and states/ Union Territories through their DGPs shall submit a response within four weeks."

The Supreme Court has said that the Central government should enable additional quotes to deal with check bounce cases. Check bounce cases are pending between 30-40 per cent in other courts of the country. Ministry of Finance, besides setting up the Additional Court, did the Alternative Measure. The Finance Ministry had proposed to convert the check bounce into a civil case.

"By an order of October 27, 2020, all the DGs of Police were directed to file their reports before us with regard to a summons and other issues, but so far only 7 DGPs of various states had filed their responses." the Supreme Court sa

Live TV

