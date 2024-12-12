Advertisement
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Says No To Fresh Suit On Places Of Worship, Seeks Centre's Reply

The SC began hearing petitions on the 1991 Places of Worship law, which maintains the status quo of religious sites. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court Says No To Fresh Suit On Places Of Worship, Seeks Centre's Reply

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday restrained all the courts in the country from entertaining and passing any effective interim or final orders on any lawsuits seeking reliefs including survey of religious places under the 1991 law.

The 1991 law prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and ensures the preservation of its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan heard the matter.

During today's proceedings, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reply to cross-pleas challenging or seeking the implementation of the statute.

"Application for impleadment stands allowed. Union has not filed a counter, let the counter filed within four weeks. Respondents to do the same. Copy of counter to be served on petitioners. Petitioner shall file rejoinder within 4 weeks after counter," CJI Sanjiv Khanna said.

These suits include the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, the Shahi Eidgah Masjid in Mathura and the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan. Muslim parties have challenged the maintainability of these suits by citing the Places of Worship Act.

The bench directed the Centre to file its reply to the pleas and cross-pleas within four weeks and granted an additional four weeks for other parties to file their rejoinders after the Centre’s reply.

The bench stated that it would continue the hearing after the completion of pleadings. In the meantime, it allowed various parties including Muslim bodies to intervene in the proceedings.

(With PTI Inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK