Supreme Court Stays Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Order, Seeks Response From MP, UP And Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a directive issued by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, which required eateries on the Kanwariya Yatra route to display the names of their owners. The court has also issued notices to the three states, seeking their response on petitions challenging the directive. The Supreme Court has posted the matter for hearing on July 26 and has stated that food sellers must not be forced to display the names of owners or staff employed.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments, requesting responses on the petitions challenging the directive.



"We believe it is appropriate to issue an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display the type of food they sell, but they must not be forced to display the names of the owners or employees," the bench said, reserving the matter for a hearing on Friday.



No one represented the state governments in this matter.