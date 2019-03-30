Sushma Swaraj replies to tweet on why she calls herself a chowkidar

New Delhi: On Saturday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was asked by a Twitter user "why she calls herself a chowkidar," the prefix added by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign earlier this month. In her reply, the union minister wrote, "Because I am doing chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."

The Twitter user's post was in response to Sushma Swaraj's tweet regarding the attack on an Indian couple in Munich. "Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she had tweeted.

Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses for helping out Indians staying abroad whenever they are in need.

In the Munich incident, Sushma Swaraj said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of the couple's two children.