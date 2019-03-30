हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj replies to tweet on why she calls herself a chowkidar

"Because I am doing chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad," tweeted Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj replies to tweet on why she calls herself a chowkidar
Image Courtesy: MEA

New Delhi: On Saturday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was asked by a Twitter user "why she calls herself a chowkidar," the prefix added by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign earlier this month. In her reply, the union minister wrote, "Because I am doing chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."

The Twitter user's post was in response to Sushma Swaraj's tweet regarding the attack on an Indian couple in Munich. "Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she had tweeted. 

Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses for helping out Indians staying abroad whenever they are in need.   

In the Munich incident, Sushma Swaraj said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of the couple's two children.

Tags:
Sushma SwarajSushma Swaraj tweet
Next
Story

Multi-disciplinary monitoring group will help end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Must Watch

PT1M39S

'I have my doubts' says Farooq Abdullah on Pulwama attack; slams PM Modi