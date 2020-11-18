Suspected terrorists lob grenade on security forces, injure 12 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

At least 12 civilians were injured on Wednesday evening in an attack when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists lobbed a grenade on the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kakapora area of the district. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road.

In this incident, the civilians received splinter injuries and were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be stable, an officer said.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.