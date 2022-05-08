हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tajinder Singh Bagga

Tajinder Bagga arrest row: BJP leader's father distributes laddoos after court relief, says Kejriwal 'scared' of his son

Preetpal slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that the latter is scared of his son. Bagga`s father also claimed that Kejriwal tried to persuade Tajinder Bagga to join AAP, as per ANI.

Tajinder Bagga arrest row: BJP leader&#039;s father distributes laddoos after court relief, says Kejriwal &#039;scared&#039; of his son

New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh Bagga distributed sweets after his son got relief from the Punjab Police after midnight Punjab and Haryana High Court hearing at midnight.

Preetpal slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that the latter is scared of his son. Bagga`s father also claimed that Kejriwal tried to persuade Tajinder Bagga to join AAP.

"We are happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he`s exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn`t join," Preetpal told ANI.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga got relief from Punjab police till May 10 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed late Saturday (May 7) night that Punjab Police cannot take any coercive action against the Delhi BJP leader.

Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the arrest warrant for Bagga issued by the Mohali court, reported ANI.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was "rescued" by the Delhi Police. He had later claimed that the Punjab Police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

The BJP protested against the Punjab Police`s action to arrest Bagga after the alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on `The Kashmir Files`. 

