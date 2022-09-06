NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur protest against education department's initiative

Under the 'Aaple Guruji Abhiyan', the education department has directed schools to put up photos of teachers in the classrooms, reported PTI.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:30 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur protest against education department's initiative

Latur: Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur district tied black ribbons to their arms to register their protest against the 'Aaple Guruji Abhiyan' (my teacher initiative) launched by the state education department, an official said on Tuesday.

Educators who were part of the Congress' teachers unit registered their protest during the Teachers' Day celebrations in the district on Monday.

Under the Aaple Guruji Abhiyan, the education department has directed schools to put up photos of teachers in the classrooms.

The teachers also protested BJP MLA Prashant Bamb's remark that several Zilla Parishad teachers were not staying in the areas where their schools are situated but continue to receive rent as part of their salary.

"Teachers are entrusted with other tasks apart from schooling. Now, the education department has ordered to display teachers' photos in classrooms. The move has caused displeasure. Apart from this, MLA Bamb has made wrong statements about teachers," district chief of the Teachers Congress Keshav Gambhire said.

Teachers from zilla parishad schools in Chandeshwar, Harangul, Lambota, Bori, Salgara, Vasangaon, Khopegaon, Kava, Lodaga, Chincholirao Wadi and Gangapur took part in the protest.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints