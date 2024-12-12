Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash’s Mother-In-law Flees From Jaunpur Home

The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, fled their home in Jaunpur on Thursday, even as Uttar Pradesh Police said it was yet to receive any official communication from Karnataka.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil.

Around 1 am, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in the Khowa Mandi area here on a motorcycle and have since not returned, a police official told PTI.

Purported video clips on social media also showed them leaving the home around midnight.

"We are yet to receive any official communication from the Bengaluru Police over this case," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma told PTI.

He said there was a routine-level of police deployment in the Khowa Mandi area as required for law and order maintenance.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge Inspector Mithilesh Mishra said police have no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and others, or prevent them from leaving their home, or place them under house arrest.

While her family lives in Jaunpur, Nikita Singhania stays in Delhi with her son and works there, according to her relatives. She had gotten married to Subhash in April 2019 and in 2022 she lodged an FIR against husband Subhash and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment.