Telangana Election 2023: Congress' First List Out; Revanth Reddy To Contest From Kodangal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed the date for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30. The counting of votes is slated for December 3, as per the electoral body.

Congress paryt today unveiled its initial roster of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections scheduled for November 30. The state's President and Member of Parliament, Revanth Reddy, will be vying for the Kodangal Assembly seat, while Adam Santosh Kumar will run in Secunderabad.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed the date for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30. The counting of votes is slated for December 3, as per the electoral body.

In the forthcoming assembly election, Telangana is poised for a three-way battle involving the BJP, the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress.

During the preceding Assembly election in 2018, the BRS secured victory in 88 out of 119 seats, holding a dominant vote share of 47.4 percent. Congress trailed significantly with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent. The state is currently ruled by the BRS and CM K Chandrashekar Rao will be seeking a third straight term in the state polls. On the other hand, the BJP is looking to make a significant inroads in the state.

