Telangana Exit Poll 2023 Live: Can Congress Stop KCR-BRS Juggernaut Or Will BJP Spring A Surprise?

In Telangana, voting is about to conclude for the triangular contest among the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and the BJP. The state witnessed a high-voltage campaign in the state with senior leaders from each party leaving no stone unturned for wooing the voters. For BJP, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned extensively while Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi led the Congress party's assault against the BRS and the BJP. For the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, MLC K Kavitha and state minister KT Rama Rao led the campaign.

While the BRS is seeking a third straight term for KCR, the Congress is looking to make a return to the state for the first time since its formation in 2013. The BJP, on the other hand, is looking to make a greater inroads in the state.

Telangana Exit Poll 2023: Watch Live Coverage Here

Accdording to PollStrat exit polls, the BRS is set to get 48-58 seats while the Congress is likely to make a big gain by winning 49-59 seats. The BJP is poised to win 5-10 seats while the AIMIM may get 6-8 seats.

A total of 3.17 crore voters were eligible to cast ballots to choose representatives for a 119-member Assembly. A total of 2,290 candidates are in the fray for the 109 parties, including national and local parties.

This time, 103 MLAs are seeking re-election with the majority of them belonging to the ruling BRS. Polling will be held in 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.