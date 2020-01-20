Telangana Urban Local Bodies elections 2020 campaign ends, voting on January 22, results on 24

Electioneering for municipal elections in Telangana came to an end at 5 pm on Monday (January 20, 2020). Over 53.37 lakh people 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), comprising of 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations, are eligible to vote in the elections on January 22. The result of the election will be declared on (Saturday) January 25, 2020.

Telangana State Election Commission had on January 7, 2020, issued the notification for elections to the 129 Urban Local Bodies. The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

But voting for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is on January 24. So, campaigning in Karimnagar, which has 60 divisions, will end at 5 pm on January 24, 2020, with the result being declared with the other ULBs on January 25.

The participation of women voters will play an extremely crucial role in about 76 ULBs where they outnumber the men. According to the state election commission, the ULBs going to vote have 53,37,260 voters out of which 26,64,885 are women.

Moreover, 50 per cent of the seats in the 120 municipalities (2,727 municipal wards) and nine municipal corporations (325 divisions) are reserved for women under the new Municipal Act. A total of 12,898 candidates are in the fray for the 2,727 municipal wards and 325 divisions.

The government has also declared the day of voting as paid holiday to shops and establishments located in the areas notified for elections under Telangana Shops Establishments Act, 1988. According to a notification by Telangana State Election Commission, in case of employees who ordinarily reside in the municipal area where poll is on January 22 and 24, but having the place of work outside the municipal area, those electors including casual workers working outside the municipal areas concerned, the State Election Commission has appealed to the management of Public Undertakings/firms/commercial/industrial concerns located outside the municipal area to grant their employees, who have vote in the municipal area, to have three hours off, during the poll hours on polling days so as to enable them to exercise their franchise.