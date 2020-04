New Delhi: A terrorist was killed on Friday (April 17) in a gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to reports, the encounter started at Diaroo Keller village in Shopian in south Kashmir today after a cordon and search operation was launched by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) on Thursday night.

The firing was underway at the time of filing of the report.